Calabarzon top cop Danao is new Metro Manila police chief

MANILA — Calabarzon top cop is the new chief of the Metro Manila police, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday.

Año said Calabarzon police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao would succeed Debold Sinas as the new director of the National Capital Region Police Office.

Sinas, who drew public ire over a pre-dawn birthday serenade that allegedly violated a ban on mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 quarantine, has just been appointed the next chief of the Philippine National Police.

Danao is a close confidant of President Rodrigo Duterte. He served as police chief of Davao City, where the chief executive also served as longtime mayor.

Danao was among the policemen placed under preventive suspension for failing to resolve summary executions in the city, supposedly perpetrated by the alleged Davao Death Squad.

Self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato previously accused Danao of torture, arbitrary detention, and violations of the rights of a detained or arrested person.

