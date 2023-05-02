Philippines adds 4,456 COVID-19 cases in past week

Passengers wear masks against COVID-19 at the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines logged 4,456 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Tuesday.

From April 24 to 30, an average of 637 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 42 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, some 22 cases were considered severe or critical, the health agency said.

As of Sunday, 351 cases or 8 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH added.

At least 303 or 15 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 18.1 percent.

During the past week, no death was verified by the DOH.

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 5,875 active COVID-19 cases as of April 30.

Since the pandemic broke out, the country has recorded over 4,093,000 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,444.

So far, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shot.

