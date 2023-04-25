MANILA — The Philippines has confirmed its first case of omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, which is spreading around the world, according to the Department of Health.
Based on the agency's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report, the case of XBB.1.16 was detected in Western Visayas.
Dubbed on social media as the "Arcturus," the new COVID-19 offshoot is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages.
The World Health Organization designated the XBB.1.16 as variant of interest last week.
More details to follow.