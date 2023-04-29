Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 14.3 percent as of April 27, pandemic monitor OCTA Research Group said Saturday.

OCTA fellow Guido David said that the latest positivity rate, or the percentage of tests turning out positive for the coronavirus, is up from 9 percent on April 20.

But he said that deaths and hospitalizations in the capital region due to COVID-19 remained low at 22 percent, adding that "NCR has reported close to zero deaths."

Aside from Metro Manila, the positivity rates in Calabarzon and Central Luzon are also rising, as well as in Central and Western Visayas, said David.

The increase in COVID cases comes amid the possible spread of omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, known as "Arcturus," in the country.

XBB.1.16 is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages.

The new COVID-19 variant has the ability to evade immunity and is believed to be more transmissible, the Department of Health said.

The WHO designated the XBB.1.16 as a variant of interest or VOI last week following a sustained increase in its prevalence.

It has so far spread to 33 countries.

Despite the rise in COVID cases, David said they're not recommending imposing stricter virus rules but urged the public to continue wearing masks and observe other public-health measures.

The DOH said that as of Friday, the Philippines has logged 4,091,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 5,293 are active and 66,444 have resulted in deaths.

The country recorded its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

— TeleRadyo, April 29, 2023