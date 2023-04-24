Passengers line up at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on April 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,148 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From April 17 to 23, an average of 450 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 32 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 14 cases were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 345 cases or 8.7 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 275 or 13.7 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.4 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 5 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

None of the deaths occured from April 10 to 23, DOH also said.

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 4,336 active COVID-19 cases as of April 24.

Three years since the start of the pandemic, the country has recorded over 4,089,394 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,444.

To date, more than 79.1 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 24.1 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shot.

