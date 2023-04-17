The Department of Health, in partnership with the World Health Organization and UNICEF, hold a 2-day “Pista ng Kalusugan,” a national health fair event at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds on April 15, 2023. The event aims to educate and raise awareness on developing healthy habits through various immersive booths, games, and discussions. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,386 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From April 10 to 16, an average of 341 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 23 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 17 cases were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 356 cases or 91 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 234 or 12.3 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.4 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 20 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

4 in February 2022

1 in January 2022

1 in November 2021

3 in October 2021

1 in September 2021

1 in August 2021

2 in July 2021

1 in June 2021

1 in May 2021

4 in April 2021

1 in January 2021

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 8,611 active COVID-19 cases as of March 26.

Since the pandemic broke out in 2020, the country has recorded over 4,085,000 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,439.

As of March 16, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shots.

RELATED VIDEO