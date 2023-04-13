A woman gets her second COVID-19 booster inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health issued guidelines for its rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — An infectious disease expert on Thursday urged Filipinos to get the second COVID-19 booster as immunity against the virus wanes over time.

The general population is now eligible to receive the fourth jab against COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.

"Malaking bagay 'yun na pinahintulutan na natin na mabigyan ng second booster ang general population dahil alam naman natin although lower risk ang general population to get the severe form, they are also part of the population para ma-maintain natin 'yung wall of immunity," Dr. Rontgene Solante, vice president of the Philippine College of Physicians, said in a televised briefing.

He said the vaccine effectiveness of the first booster may have already faded for some.

"Especially for those first booster, 6 months to 8 months ago, wala nang protection ngayon," Solante said.

"That's why giving the second booster, tataas ang magiging protection. Although hindi 100 percent 'yan, between 60-70 percent, that's still a good protection against infection," he added.

Anti-coronavirus jabs from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca will be used as the second booster, which are expected to be rolled out as soon as the guidelines are released.

The DOH has assured the public there is a sufficient supply of vaccines.

DOH data has shown that COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated rose in March compared to February.

The proportion of unvaccinated patients who developed severe and critical forms of the disease also increased.



The DOH however noted that deaths and hospital admissions continued to be low even though infections slightly increased.

As of March 16, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shots.

Courtesy of Laging Handa