MANILA — The Philippines will offer the second COVID-19 booster to the general public, the Department of Health announced Wednesday, allowing more Filipinos get additional protection against the virus.

"Batay sa updated emergency use authorization ng Food and Drug Administration at positibong rekomendasyon ng Health Technology Assessment Council, maaari na po nating magamit ang ating mga bakuna na meron tayo ngayon upang makapag-second boosters na ang general population o ang ating healthy adults," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(Based on the updated emergency use authorization of the Food and Drug Administration and the positive recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council, we can now use the vaccines we have as second booster for the general population or our health adults.)

Only vulnerable groups such as healthcare workers and the elderly were allowed to receive the fourth jab last year.

As of March 16, some 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shots.

