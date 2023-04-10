Residents of Baliuag, Bulacan watch the procession of images on Holy Wednesday at the San Agustin Parish on April 5, 2023. One of the most anticipated processions in the province, the floats or carrozas depicting scenes from the Passion of Jesus Christ carry life-size images mostly owned by families in Baliuag. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,944 COVID-19 cases during the Holy Week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Holy Monday, April 3 to Easter Sunday, April 9, an average of 278 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 13 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 17 cases were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Easter Sunday, 378 cases or 10.2 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 301 out of 2,038 intensive care unit beds for COVID patients or 14.8 percent were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 16.5 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 30 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

1 occurred in December 2022

3 in January 2022

1 in December 2021

4 in November 2021

1 in October 2021

4 in September 2021

3 in August 2021

2 in July 2021

2 in June 2021

2 in May 2021

3 in April 2021

3 in March 2021

1 in September 2020

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 9,493 active COVID-19 cases as of Easter Sunday, April 9.

Since the pandemic broke out in 2020, the country has tallied over 4,083,000 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,420.

To date, more than 79.1 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against the virus.

