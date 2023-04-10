Passengers arrive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Parañaque City on April 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate or the percentage of tests turning out positive for the virus rose in the past week, a think tank said Monday.

According to Dr. Guido David of OCTA Research, the capital region's positivity rate increased to 6.5 percent on April 8 from 4.4 percent recorded on April 1.

David added that positivity rates were also above 5 percent in the following areas:

Benguet - 5.5 percent to 6.3 percent

Camarines Sur - 10.4 percent to 14 percent

Cavite - 3.6 percent to 9.3 percent

Cebu - 4.7 percent to 7.7 percent

Davao del Sur - 7.6 percent to 12.2 percent

Isabela - 6.2 percent to 10.9 percent

Misamis Oriental - 27.4 percent to 16.3 percent

Negros Occidental - 2.8 percent to 7.6 percent

Palawan - 4.1 percent to 13.6 percent

Rizal - 5.2 percent to 11.8 percent

South Cotabato - 8.6 percent to 10.2 percent

The World Health Organization recommends a 5-percent threshold for COVID-19 positivity rate.

Last week, the Department of Health said the increase in COVID-19 cases was not a cause for concern as hospital admissions were manageable.

"In spite of meron tayong kaunting pagtaas sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa, ang ating mga ospital remains to be manageable," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire previously said.

(Despite the slight uptick in various parts of the country, our hospitals remain manageable.)

As of Easter Sunday, April 9, the Philippines has 9,493 active COVID-19 cases, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has tallied 4,083,678 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,420.

To date, more than 79.1 million are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.