Devotees join the 'Prosesyon Heneral' in observance of Holy Monday at the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City on April 3, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday urged Filipinos to wear face masks in crowded spaces amid the threat of COVID-19 as the Catholic faithful observe Holy Week.

The Philippines loosened its mask-wearing rule last year following a decrease in infection levels.

"Marami po sa ating kababayan they chose to go to Mass. So, marami hong tao sa mga simbahan... Mag-mask po tayo kapag maraming tao sa isang lugar para tayo ay protektado pa rin," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(Many of our compatriots go to Mass. Let's mask up when a place is crowded so we can remain protected.)

Vergeire also asked the public to get vaccinated and have booster doses.

Holy Week, which falls from April 2 (Palm Sunday) to April 9 (Easter Sunday), is the most important week on the Christian liturgical calendar.

The health agency recorded a 29 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week, in which the country logged an average daily case of 268.

But Vergeire noted the uptick was not a cause for concern, adding that hospital admissions were still manageable.

"In spite of meron tayong kaunting pagtaas sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa, ang ating mga ospital remains to be manageable," she added.

(Despite the slight uptick in various parts of the country, our hospitals remain manageable.)

As of April 3, the Philippines has 9,463 active COVID-19 cases, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has tallied 4,082,201 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,390.

To date, more than 79.1 million are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Courtesy of DOH