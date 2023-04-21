National COVID positivity rate at 8.8 pct: OCTA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The national COVID-19 positivity rate or the percentage of tests turning out positive for the virus has increased to 8.8 percent as of April 20, Thursday, OCTA Research said Friday.

In his Twitter account, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the Department of Health reported 530 new cases and 1 deaths (1 in NCR), including 1441 recoveries and 7340 active cases.

He said there were 185 cases in the National Capital Region, 33 in Davao del Sur and 27 in Cebu. "Projecting 500-600 new cases on 4.21.23," he added.

In an interview with TeleRadyo, David said COVID positivity rate in Metro Manila is currently at 8.4 percent.

"Many other areas nagsisimula na rin tumaas like Cebu province, we are starting to see an increase in positivity rate," he said.

He said the current positivity rate is not that high, noting that positivity rates increased at least 3 times in between June-December 2022, with the highest positivity rate at 20 percent.

"The 8.8 percent now is not that high but it doesn't mean we should be complacent. It is Not a cause for alarm," he said.

He encouraged seniors and those with co-morbidities to continue wearing masks.

He said the rise in COVID-19 infections could be attributed to complacency and decrease in observation of health and safety protocols and waning immunity.

He said the health community is also on the lookout for new Covid-19 variant Arcturus, which caused a surge in COVID cases in India. David said early reports showed the new variant is affecting children and teens, with some patients showing symptoms of conjunctivitis - or pink eye.