Teachers from public schools in Manila cast their vote during the local absentee voting period for uniformed personnel, government workers, and media members on duty during election day on April 28, 2022. The COMELEC approved a total of 84,357 people under said categories to vote during the period. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A week before voting day, the Department of Education on Monday gave a "stern warning" to teachers not to engage in electioneering and partisan politics.

In a statement, the DepEd reiterated that its personnel should not engage "in any electioneering and political partisan activities," which are also prohibited by Civil Service Commission and Commission on Elections rules.

"We call on our DepEd officials and personnel to uphold political neutrality in the government service and maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties," it said.

A 2018 DepEd order lists such prohibited acts, which include forming groups that campaign for or against a candidate, publishing materials that express support or opposition to a candidate, and attending political meetings and caucuses, among others.

The DepEd said its election task force, headed by Undersecretary Alain Pascua, has also been "visiting across all regions and divisions to conduct briefings for our DepEd teachers and personnel, and warn them against electioneering and partisan politics."

Personnel will face "necessary administrative actions" should they fail to comply with the rules, the agency added.

The DepEd suspended classes in public schools from May 2 to 13 as more than 640,000 of its personnel are expected to serve in the May 9 elections.

Last month, the DepEd came under fire due to a learning module that negatively referenced presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

The agency has since apologized for the learning material, which it explained came from its Manila office. The module was produced in 2020 and its copies have already been retrieved.

RELATED VIDEO