DepEd draws flak over module making fun of Robredo

MANILA – Netizens were up in arms on Friday as copies of a Department of Education (DepEd) module appearing to criticize Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo surfaced online.

The questions were part of a module called “Introduction to the Philosophy of the Human Person” published in 2020.

One of the questions in the module asked students to identify which headlines have no errors in terms of spelling grammar and content.

The choices were: a.) Robredo chides government for unclear communication on new quarantine rules; b.) Robredo blames the government as they don’t have clear rules in quarantine; c.) Robredo charge the government as the culprit of confusion in quarantine; and d.) Robredo blames those in executive branch for communication’s unclear.

Another question asked about the students to pick a statement that contained substantiated generalizations.

The choices were: a.) “Drug war a massive failure”–Robredo; b.) Robredo lies to the world, shames the nation and herself in UN message; c.) The real albatross on Leni Robredo’s neck; and d.) Let Leni plan on her own drug war.

Netizens asked the DepEd about why it seemed to be using its modules to spread hate against a sitting government official.

Sana gaya ng pagfact check natin kay Mr. Marcos, Jr., i-apply din po natin dito. Ang nakikita niyo lang ay ung 3 pahina. Ilang pages po yan at Module 2.2 yan, so may 2.1. #Leni #DepEd #module #LeniRobredo #Robredo https://t.co/0Dtoab8Wkn — Hannah Bella 🎀 (@koreahana_) April 7, 2022

@DepEd_PH galaw naman kayo please. Sobrang lalim ng agend ng modules niyo. Hindi ko alam kung ano na gusto niyo ituro sa module na to - philosophy nga ba or to hate VP Leni. https://t.co/42BnAVjNNC — pao grajo (@obsidian3104) April 7, 2022

In a statement, the DepEd confirmed that the module came from the Schools Division Office of Manila, which had already removed the digital copy of the document from its Learning Resource Management online portal. Physical copies of the module were also retrieved.

"The material was a locally produced material published in September 2020 for use as a self-learning module for SY 2020-2021, at a time when fully-reviewed SLMs from the Central Office were not yet available," the DepEd said.

The agency added that the writer of the module had been identified, though the person already passed away in 2020.

"The Division Office expressed its apology for any harm that the incident may have caused to individuals or groups," the DepEd said.

"DepEd assures the public as well as candidates in the ongoing elections that we are exerting all efforts to warn our officials and personnel, including teachers, against participating in partisan politics," it added.

Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma was identified as the regional director of the management team that produced the module.

Before the DepEd released its statement, Robredo said at an ambush interview on the sidelines of her campaign sortie in Pangasinan that it is the agency's responsibility not to release anything that will "poison" the minds of the people.

VP Leni lays down her education plans which will start by declaring an education crisis to address the challenges in the education sector. VP Leni says among her plans is the the continuation of the OVP's programs such as free dormitories etc. and not just scholarships. pic.twitter.com/4MuiGDiqiH — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) April 8, 2022

"Hindi ko alam kung totoo siya, nakita ko na, nakita ko na siya, pero hintayin ko yung DedpEd to comment," she said.

"Pero responsibility nila ito eh, ang DepEd dapat hindi nagpapalabas ng anything, not just because ako yung nasa receiving end ng ginawa, pero kahit ano na magpo-poison sa minds ng mga tao, dapat hindi yun pinapalusot ng DepEd."

"Kung tooo na nakalusot ito sa Grade 11 na mag modules, gustong sabihin na talagang napaka-inefficient ng DepEd," she added.

The ACT Teachers Party-list had also hit the DepEd’s module for apparent “politicking.”

“What's with this fixation on the Vice President and any position critical against the bloody drug war and failed pandemic response of the present administration?” Rep. France Castro said in a statement.

Castro also hit the module for its faulty grammar and punctuation, and typographical errors.

This is not the first time that the DepEd has been called out for errors in modules used by students under the flexible learning modality that has been put in place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robredo, widely considered to be the leader of the political opposition, criticized government’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic in the early days of its imposed lockdowns.

As a presidential candidate, she has since vowed to fill the gaps in the country's COVID-19 response in her first 100 days in office, should she be elected.

Robredo is still trailing frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the latest presidential preference survey, but saw a jump as her numbers rose in a poll conducted in March.

--with reports from Adrian Ayalin and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

