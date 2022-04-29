DepEd allows teachers not to report onsite May 2-13

MANILA—The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday approved a recommendation allowing teachers not to report onsite from May 2 to 13, as the 2022 elections loom.

The DepEd said in a statement that Education Secretary Leonor Briones permitted the proposal of regional directors and division superintendents, as long as the following grounds will be satisfied:

Majority of the teachers (more than 640,000) are expected to serve in the May 9 elections.

Teachers and schools are preparing for election activities and polling places before election day.

There will also be immediate post-election activities in schools by teachers who served in elections.

Teachers not serving in the polls shall continue to attend to usual school tasks not involving classes during the election period.

The DepEd said Briones has ordered the provision of appropriate guidance to implement the approved recommendation.

The department earlier announced there will be no classes in public elementary and secondary schools from May 2 to 13 to give way for the national and local elections.

Some 320,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel under the DepEd will serve as Board of Election members in the May 9 polls, Undersecretary Alain Pascua said.

But despite the class suspension, teachers were still initially expected to report to schools, even on days without election-related duties or activities.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition called for the clarification of the announcement, saying that there were some school officials that have ordered teachers to report to school during the election break.

