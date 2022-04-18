Students prepare to enter their respective classrooms at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School in Makati City on March 30, 2022.

MANILA — There will be no classes in public elementary and secondary schools from May 2 to 13 to give way for the national and local elections, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, the DepEd cited its Order No. 29 from 2021, which indicates that the dates are dedicated for "elections-related activities."

Some 320,000 teaching and nonteaching personnel under the DepEd will serve as Board of Election members in the May 9 polls, Undersecretary Alain Pascua earlier said.

Photo from DepEd Philippines Facebook page

But despite the class suspension, teachers are still expected to report to schools, even in days without election-related duties or activities, the agency added.

The DepEd recently required all personnel in areas under Alert Level 1 to physically report to schools and offices for work.

A number of educators' groups have criticized the policy, arguing that many schools still have unstable internet connectivity that would only disrupt teachers' online classes.

Philippines schools are currently implementing blended learning, a mix of distance learning modalities and limited in-person classes.

The current school year is scheduled to end on June 24.

FROM THE ARCHIVES