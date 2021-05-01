Tuguegarao City extends MECQ until May 7

The rising number of active COVID-19 infections prompted the city government of Tuguegarao to extend the modified enhanced community quarantine for another week. Photo courtesy of the Tuguegarao City information Office

MANILA - The local government of Tuguegarao City extended for another week the enforcement of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Executive Order no. 64 signed by Mayor Jefferson Soriano placed the city under extended MECQ from Saturday, May 1, until Friday, May 7, 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed the entire Cagayan province under general community quarantine until May 14.

Under Soriano's EO, restaurants are allowed to operate indoor dine-in services at 10 percent capacity while beauty salons, barbershops and nail spas are likewise permitted to resume operations at 30 percent seating capacity.

All staff in such establishments and along with clients shall wear face masks at all times.

As of Friday, Tuguegarao City has logged 4,394 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,088 active infections.

The local government appealed to its residents to strictly follow minimum health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Several parts of the country, including the NCR Plus bubble (Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal) remain under MECQ as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in hotspots.

