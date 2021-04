COVID-19 response in Tuguegarao not politicized, mayor says

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano on Friday refuted perception that the COVID-19 response in the city was being politicized.

"Sa tingin ko po, wala pa pong politika kasi matagal pa po ang eleksiyon," he told Teleradyo.

(I think there's no politics involved because the elections is still far.)

Soriano was reacting to allegations made by Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba that the city's health decisions were motivated by politics by allowing home quarantine for virus patients.

The regional pandemic task force also follows whatever Soriano says, Mamba alleged.

The mayor clarified city officials permitted home quarantine, because the city's 5 isolation units were filled with patients.

He also stressed they were only following the decision of local health authorities.

"We are doing our best. We are trying diferent strategies to address the problem," Soriano said.

To date, Tuguegarao City logged 3,225 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. The tall includes 2,193 recoveries, 996 active cases and 36 fatalities.