Comelec: No need for unvaxxed voters to show negative RT-PCR

MANILA – The Commission on Elections on Saturday said there was no policy requiring unvaccinated voters to show a negative RT-PCR result at the polling station on May 9.

"No reso or guidelines mandating the showing of vaccination cards by voters. No such [requirement] for the exercise of the right of suffrage," Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

In a prior media briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said unvaccinated people may be asked to vote in isolation polling places where those symptomatic would also cast their ballots.

"'Yun ang alam nating polisiya ng ating Comelec, kapag ikaw ay vaccinated, ipakita mo 'yong vaxx card mo, 'pag ikaw ay unvaccinated, dapat ipakita yung RT-PCR test results mo, negative within 48 hours tapos i-screen ka," Cabotaje said.

"Kapag ikaw ay nakitaan ng sintomas, pagbobotohin ka sa isolated voting place na dinesignate ng ating Comelec," she added.

The question was asked in the context of having areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated voters during election day.

Meanwhile, Cabotaje reiterated her agency's stance that voters positive from COVID-19 should not go out of their quarantine, as this is against the law.

"Hindi po pwede lumabas ang may sakit. Theyre not allowed to go out of their areas kapag sila ay positive. Hindi sila puwede lumabas sa isolation facilities," she warned.

The Comelec on Friday clarified COVID-19 patients could not vote if they were in their quarantine facilities.

While the DOH said they would not stop anyone from voting, it was also important for the public to follow government policy as the pandemic persisted.

"Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 should strongly refrain from going outside and remain in isolation while recovering... The law is clear and provides for measures to quickly stop the spread of any infectious disease," it had said in a statement.