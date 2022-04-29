Who's still attending the Comelec-KBP Panel Interviews?

Scenes during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Some of the candidates in the 2022 national and local elections are still attending the panel interviews organized by the Commission on Elections and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas or KBP, the poll body said on Friday.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said six candidates are going to attend the presidential debates, while four candidates are going to participate in the vice presidential debates.

These are the names of the candidates who have confirmed their attendance.

For President:

Abella, Ernesto

De Guzman, Leody

Gonzales, Norberto

Mangondato, Faisal

Montemayor, Jose Jr.

Pacquiao, Manny

For Vice President:

David, Rizalito

Lopez, Manny

Sotto, Vicente

Serapio, Carlos

Presidential survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio have not attended any debates or fora organized by the Comelec or KBP.

Opposition candidates Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan have declined to attend the Comelec's latest event as well, citing scheduling conflicts.

Although Robredo challenged Marcos to a one-on-one debate earlier on Friday, the former senator's camp refused.

The Comelec panel interviews are scheduled to be aired from May 2 to 6 -- the final week of the Halalan 2022 campaign.