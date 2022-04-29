MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday challenged former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to a debate ahead of the May 9 presidential election.

The lone female presidential candidate said the debate would shed light on the many issues surrounding the dictator's son.

"Inaanyayahan ko si Ginoong Bongbong Marcos na makipagdebate, para mabigyan ang taumbayan ng pagkakataong makaharap siya at matanong tungkol sa mga kontrobersiyang pumapalibot sa kanya," she said in a statement.

"We owe it to the people and to our country. Kung papayag po kayo, anytime, anywhere, darating ako," she added.

"Mahalaga sana ito para masuri kami ng publiko, at para marinig nila at mapagkumpara ang vision at pagkatao namin."

Robredo pointed out that Marcos Jr. has not attended any of the debates sponsored by the Commission on Elections.

"Sa puntong ito, isang kandidato na lang ang hindi pa humaharap sa taumbayan sa isang debate kasama ang lahat ng ibang kandidato," Robredo, who is trailing Marcos Jr. in recent opinion polls by a wide margin, said.

Marcos Jr. has attended presidential fora during the campaign period, but avoided invitations from credible and major media organizations, including the presidential debates organized by Comelec.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.'s spokesman, earlier said the survey frontrunner is skipping the final Comelec presidential panel interview, saying he wants to focus on his campaign.

Robredo has also decided to skip the presidential panel interview to be hosted by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) to join her supporters who have volunteered and poured time and effort into her campaign for the top post.

"Sa loob ng ilang araw, boboto na ang mga Pilipino. Halos tatlong buwan nang tumatakbo ang official campaign period, at naihayag ko na sa maraming pagkakataon ang track record, mga plano, at mga prinsipyo ko. Maraming beses na akong nagbigay ng panayam sa mga panel interview at naka-post online ang lahat ng recording na ito," she said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES