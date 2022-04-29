

BACOLOD CITY - Several camps have been urging the family of Aksyon Demokratiko founder Raul Roco to stop supporting party standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso, the late senator's son said, Thursday.

"Friends from different camps" want our family to withdraw support from our own presidential candidate and back their respective bets, said Bobbit Roco, son of the late Sen. Roco and current Aksyon Demokratiko Vice-President for External Affairs.

"One particular camp is very serious in giving us calls individually to ask us to change our allegiance," Roco said without naming any presidential candidate.

"We cannot do that," he told ABS-CBN News Digital in a chance interview here.

So far, all efforts to push the Roco family to abandon its own party president have been denied, he said.

"Mama would say something like, 'I was the one who nominated Isko to run for president under the party,'" he said, referring to Mrs. Sonia Roco, who still holds power in the party despite not joining campaign rallies due to her advanced age.

"Actually, it is appalling to get those kinds of suggestions from people who do not even know him (Domagoso)," he said.

The Roco family remains steadfast in backing Domagoso as Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer, Bobbit said.

"All the requirements, all the principles of Aksyon Demokratiko is being emulated by Isko so there is no reason [to ditch him] even if they say nasty things about it," he said.

Earlier this month, Domagoso accused Vice President Leni Robredo's camp of poaching supporters of other presidential candidates.

In March, Partido Reporma abandoned its standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and shifted machinery to back the Robredo's candidacy.

Lacson alleged that Reporma officials were given cash in exchange of their political support for the Vice President.

Robredo's camp denied these allegations.

Roco hinted at the possibility that some former volunteers who caused rifts within Domagoso's camp were "planted" by other camps.

"If you look at the background, once in their lifetime, magkakampi din sila e (they were also allies)," he said, referring to Domagoso's former volunteers and Robredo's campaign team.

"They came from the same camp na lumipat nang lumipat (who have changed parties several times) so planted? I don't know."

With less than 2 weeks before the May 9 elections, Roco said these issues of switching alliances are not their priority.

"We have one goal: To make Mayor Isko win," he said.

"We're with Mayor Isko all the way. Aksyon is there all the time for Mayor Isko."