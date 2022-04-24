MANILA - Several officers of the Alpha Kappa Rho (AKRHO) - the fraternity of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso - again traded accusations after the frat's Caraga chapter officers allegedly expressed support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Some AKRHO officials accused frat members of signature forging to make it appear that the group's Caraga chapter is endorsing Robredo's candidacy.

Former IM Pilipinas Secretary General Elmer Argaño, who is also a member of AKRHO, earlier released a statement and a document showing AKRHO convenors from the Caraga region would be supporting Robredo for president.

"There is one signatory na na-fake 'yung signature niya," AKRHO National Council Grand Skeptron Aldwin Tagart Alvez told ABS-CBN News Digital.

"Those people who signed the letter are not officers," he said.

(There is one signatory whose signature was faked... Those people who signed the letter are not officers.)

Alvez was referring to Danilo Victor Villalba, identified in the statement as the fraternity's convenor in Buluan, reported that his signature was included in AKRHO Caraga's statement of support for Robredo.

"Ang pirma ko ay naging tagasuporta ni Leni," Villalba said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.

"Grabe mag-manipula at scam," he said.

(My signature was used to signify support for Leni. There is so much manipulation and scam.)

In a separate statement, Labor Party senatorial bet Shariff Albani - who is also an AKRHO member - accused Argaño of shifting to Vice Presidente Leni Robredo’s camp for the sake of money.

"Yung mga tao na yan, yan ang liabilities kay Isko Moreno. Pumunta siya kay Isko para magkapera. Ako nga pineperahan niyan," Albani said in a video statement sent by Aksyon Demokratiko to reporters.

"Kami hindi kami ganoon kasi ang pinaglalaban namin we want to change the country," he said.

(Those people are liabilities for Isko Moreno. He joined Isko's money to gain profit. He even asked me for money... We are not like that because what we want is to change the country.)

Argaño denied the allegations, calling Albani's claim a "super funny accusation."

"We completely deny the allegation of this senatorial wannabe," he told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Actually, nag-offer siya ng tulong noon, na hindi rin naman niya tinupad, while he basked in the glory of our event's mileage," he said.

(Actually, he offered to help us before, which he did not actually extend while he basked in the glory of our event's mileage.)

Allegations of falsifying signatures would be an "issue of his word against his fellow brod, JM Cortez," Argaño said, referring to Jeoff Marshall Cortez, AKRHO's regional convenor in Caraga,

Argaño said those who claim to be victims of signature-forging "may file appropriate charges" against Cortez if they wish.

Alvez earlier said that AKRHO remains to be a "non-partisan" group.

Alvez declined to answer when asked if sanctions would be imposed against members who used the fraternity's name to endorse a candidate.

"We need to maintain a code of secrecy in our organization, but we will deal with this concern internally," he said.

Earlier this month, Domagoso called Robredo the "godmother of all bullies" and accused her campaign team of poaching supporters from other presidential bets.

Robredo's camp denied the Manila Mayor's allegation.

