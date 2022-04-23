Some AKRHO officers endorsing Robredo

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo waves to her thousands of supporters during the Sidlak: Negros Oriental People’s Rally at the RUSI Ballfield, Dumaguete City on April 20, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

Fraternity national council insists group ‘non-partisan’

MANILA – Some Mindanao officers of the Alpha Kappa Rho (AKRHO), the fraternity of Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso, on Saturday endorsed Vice-President Leni Robredo for president.

The group's national council maintained, however, that it is not supporting one candidate and that it is "non-partisan."

In a joint statement, AKRHO convenors from the Caraga region said they are backing Robredo's candidacy, because they "want a government that is free from corruption and that will serve our fellow Filipinos well with ability and efficiency."

"We want a government that will help meet the needs of the people quickly and efficiently," it read.

The statement from AKRHO's Caraga chapter did not mention Domagoso, an AKRHO member, who just campaigned in Caraga earlier this week.

AKRHO CARAGA's announcement coincides with Robredo's birthday, and the launch of IM K Leni movement in CARAGA.

"AKRHO from the five provinces of CARAGA felt the need to stand with the Filipino people, more than their fraternal bond," said Elmer Argaño, IM K Leni national lead organizer.

"We believe they (AKRHO) heard the growing appeal that our loyalty to a particular candidate should be subsumed to our loyalty for our country, that is not threatened by our imminent return to our shameful and scary past," he told ABS-CBN News Digital.

Argaño is a former official of Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas, Domagoso's largest volunteer group.

AKRHO'S NATIONAL COUNCIL DISPUTES ROBREDO ENDORSEMENT

But AKRHO National Council Grand Skeptron Aldwin Tagart Alvez denied that the fraternity is endorsing any presidential bet.

"The National Council still maintains its non-partisan status," Alvez said in a statement.

“We will continue to give our members the freedom to choose their own candidates as long as they are not using the name of our fraternity.

"Selecting a leader is a personal decision for each member and must therefore be respected by all."

AKRHO Nat’l Council grand skeptron Aldwin Tagart Alvez denies endorsing any presidential bet, says AKRHO “maintains its non-partisan status.”



ABS-CBN News asked Alvez if sanctions would be imposed against AKRHO members who are endorsing Robredo under the fraternity's banner, but there was no response as of posting time.

Earlier this month, Domagoso called Robredo the "godmother of all bullies" and accused her campaign team of poaching supporters from other presidential bets.

Robredo's camp denied the Manila Mayor's allegation.