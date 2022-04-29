MANILA - The camp of presidential candidate Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo said on Friday that her invite to Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for a one-on-one debate still stands, despite the former senator's spokesman saying it will never happen.

Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the Vice President would even agree if Marcos Jr. set the debate's venue, the moderator, and got questions and topics in advance.

"So kung sabihin ni Mr. Marcos 'hindi ako kumportable kahit saan, dito tayo sa Ilocos. Papayag si VP Leni. Kung sabihin ni Bongbong Marcos, 'kumportable lang ako kung moderator si ganito.' Papayag si VP Leni," Gutierrez said.

"Kase si VP Leni handang humarap kahit kailan, kahit saan, kahit kanino. Dahil yan ang presidente."

Though Gutierrez added that if Marcos made such stipulations, those may lead people to doubt his ability to act as president.

"Parang may sinasabi yun tungkol doon sa klase, at sa kakayahan ng taong haharap kung kailangan pala ng isang presidente na meron siyang kodigo, meron siyang adviser, meron siyang tagabulong sa tenga, eh may sinasabi din yun tungkol sa anong klasing leader siya magiging," he said.

Gutierrez also said that Marcos Jr.'s camp continually painted debates as events where candidates had no choice but to shout and fight one another. This is despite debates organized by the Commission on Elections being civil even in the face of issues brought up for candidates to answer.

"Meron bang naging bastusan? Meron ba naging bangayan? Meron ba naging away ng mga iba't-ibang kandidato? Wala," he said.

"Kung yung tumatayo na number one sa survey ay natatakot na baka bumaba ang numero niya, mawala ang bilib sa kanya kung siya ay haharap, eh dapat mag-alala siguro tayo at magdalawang-isip tayo kung talaga bang merong ibubuga itong taong ito."

Gutierrez also said if Marcos Jr. had clear plans for the country and had nothing to hide from the public, then there shouldn't be any reason for him not to face a debate.

"Kapag ikaw ay pangulo, hindi ka pwede umiwas sa problema. Hindi ka pwedeng umiwas sa mga mabibigat na mga issue na hinaharap ng ating bansa dahil yan ang magiging trabaho mo," Gutierrez said.

So far, Marcos Jr. has not attended any of the debates organized by the Commission on Elections, though he did attend one organized by the Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI. SMNI was founded by Apollo Quiboloy, one of Marcos Jr.'s supporters.