MANILA - Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said he will attend the panel interviews organized by the Commission on Elections and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) if his schedule allowed it.

Domagoso said it is important for a candidate to face all interviews, as these will help people know about a certain candidate's abilities and plans for the country.

"Well while it is true we are not required but you know bilang aplikante, ang aming HR yung taumbayan, sila yung inaaplayan namin ng trabaho," Domagoso said.

Presidential candidates Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo have both said they will not attend the Comelec-KBP panel interview.

Robredo has also challenged Marcos to a one-on-one debate, which Marcos' camp said will never happen.

In reaction to Robredo's challenge to Marcos, Domagoso had this to say:

"Good luck!"

He added that if people are tired of the fighting between "red" and "yellow," they could vote for him instead.

"Kung pagod na kayo sa away ng pula at away ng dilaw available po ako, I will give you peace of mind," Domagoso said.

Domagoso has called on Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race. His camp also said the Marcos family should pay its estimated P203 billion in estate tax liabilities.

- With a report by Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News