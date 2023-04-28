Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. holds his first press conference as the new PNP chief in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The country’s new top cop vowed Thursday the police force would only name high-ranking police officials supposedly linked to illegal drugs once cases have been filed, to supposedly prevent influencing public opinion.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda said this was what they discussed in the police, noting that these cops also served the public.

“Ang nasa usapan namin is, we will only name names once the case is filed,” Acorda told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

“Habang hindi pa na-file ang kaso, medyo para sa protection din nila kasi kailangan maging maingat tayo diyan. May pamilya din yan, kamag-anak. Kahit papaano ay nag-render ng service sa kapulisan,” he added.

In an earlier interview on Teleradyo, the police chief said the primary consideration for this is to also prevent pronouncements from being “premature.”

The PNP last week said the 5-man member advisory group was set to formally endorse their report on the courtesy resignations of senior police officials in line with their cleansing program.

The panel looked into the records and documents of the senior officers of the PNP, with the evaluation and screening covering 953 individuals who submitted individual letters of resignation.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said his office’s review on the matter will be out soon, admitting this process was "very complicated" as authorities wanted it to be fair.

"It's a very complicated system, and it's a very complicated situation. Hindi naman tayo puwedeng umaksyon on the basis ng tsismis. We cannot move on that basis," Marcos said, based on the Palace release dated April 18.