Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on January 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The result of the screening on high-ranking police officials possibly linked in the country's illicit drug trade may be released in 2 weeks' time, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has said.

In a statement Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos admitted this process was "very complicated" as authorities wanted this to be fair.

"It's a very complicated system, and it's a very complicated situation. Hindi naman tayo puwedeng umaksyon on the basis ng tsismis. We cannot move on that basis," Marcos said, based on the Palace release.

"We have to be very careful because we have to [be] fair. It has to be just," he added.

During his meeting in Malacañang with peace and order councils, Marcos said the internal cleansing efforts aim to solve Philippines' illicit drug trade and help establish a credible police force in the country.

He also stressed the importance of bringing to justice those who gave in to the illegal drug trade.

“Now, but there should be also a mechanism where those who have succumbed to temptation must be brought to account para naman mabuwag natin ang mga ganyang klaseng sistema," said Marcos.

"The police have to be with us. They have to be on our side. We cannot do it without them. Ganun lang kasimple ‘yun. We have to have a good functioning police force," he added.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier called on all police colonels and generals to offer courtesy resignations after a probe found that a handful of them were involved in the illegal drug trade.

National police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., led the 5-man committee tasked to review the courtesy resignations of top-ranking police.

Marcos' statement also came after Abalos revealed a supposed cover-up in the arrest of a police officer tagged in illegal drugs.