PNP: Advisory group to release report on courtesy resignations

Senior cops of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) led by NCRPO Chief PMGen. Jonnel Estomo file their courtesy resignations on January 6, 2023, heeding a call from Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. in an effort to rid the force of officers involved in drugs. Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News/fILE

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Friday that the 5-man member advisory group is now set to formally endorse their report on the courtesy resignations of senior police officials.

In a press release issued Friday morning by the PNP Public Information Office, it said that the 5-man member Advisory Group, which looked into the records and documents of the senior officers of the PNP, has completed the evaluation and screening of 953 senior police officials who submitted individual letters of resignation.

This is in support of the massive internal cleansing program initiated by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and PNP leadership.



The advisory body convened on Thursday for the 8th time since it was constituted to determine the fitness of all the senior officials to continue serving the PNP.

The PNP says the advisory group’s report is now set for submission to DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who is the concurrent chairman of the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Subsequently, the report will be submitted for final review and approval by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The press release conveyed the message of PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. who expressed gratitude to his co-members of the 5-man advisory group and support staff for the successful culmination of the evaluation and screening process of all 953 3rd-level police commissioned officers.