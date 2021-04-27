De Lima's camp said she suffered from migraine due to 'poor ventilation' in detention

Senator Leila de Lima is escorted by police upon arrival at the Manila Doctors Hospital on April 24, 2021 in Manila where she will undergo medical tests. Contributed photo



MANILA — Detained Senator Leila de Lima did not suffer from mild stroke, as her headaches were supposedly migraines due to the "hot environment and poor ventilation" in her detention quarters, her camp said on Tuesday.

The opposition lawmaker was granted a 3-day furlough by Muntinlupa courts following reports of headaches and generalized weakness at a check-up last April 21 by her physician Dr. Meophilia Santos-Cao.

The doctor had an impression that she might have suffered from a mild stroke.

Citing De Lima's physicians, her camp said Tuesday she is doing well after being discharged from the Manila Doctor’s Hospital earlier in the day following several tests.

"De Lima’s Brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging (BMRI) imaging and CT angiography showed no evidence of stroke (acute infarct or hemorrhage)," the statement read.

"The medical team who attended her case said De Lima experienced episodes of migraine headaches triggered by hot environment, poor ventilation and noise. This was associated with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo and reactive hypertension," it added.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Vertigo is the senator's long-standing medical condition, according to her camp. But aside from this, she does not have any other "serious adverse findings", based on her test results.

Her team planned to increase ventilation in her quarters in Camp

Crame, the national police headquarters located in Quezon City, "which is poorly ventilated and absorbs the summer heat," following her doctors' advice.

Should similar complaints recur, however, more tests would be needed.

"There are tests that will be repeated after one week, after one month, after 6 months, and after one year," according to her team.

In February, De Lima, 61, was confined at the same hospital for 24 hours for a routine medical examination.

The senator, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has been detained since February 2017 after being charged for allegedly pocketing drug payoffs from convicted crime lords when she was Justice Secretary during the previous administration.

She denies the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

- With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News