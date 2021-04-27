De Lima discharged from hospital after checkup due to possible mild stroke

Senator Leila De Lima is escorted by police escorts as she emerges from her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial court, November 16, 2017. De Lima is facing charges for illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Detained Senator Leila de Lima was discharged from the Manila Doctors Hospital on Tuesday morning after a 3-day medical furlough.

De Lima, who faces three drug cases before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court, was given leave to undergo checkup at a hospital with proper equipment following a possible mild stroke.

She had complained of headaches and generalized weakness at a check-up last April 21 by her physician Dr. Meophilia G. Santos-Cao on April 21, where the doctor had an impression that De Lima may have suffered from a mild stroke.

The senator underwent brain magnetic resonance imaging and blood chemistry at the Manila hospital. There is no information available yet if there was already a medical report on the senator's tests.

De Lima tested negative for coronavirus before she was brought to the hospital, her chief of staff Fhillip Sawali said Saturday.

In February, De Lima was confined at the same hospital for 24 hours for a routine medical examination.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News