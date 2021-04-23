Courts OK De Lima medical furlough over possible mild stroke

MANILA — Two Muntinlupa courts have granted detained Sen. Leila De Lima's request for medical furlough, a document showed on Friday, after a doctor's check showed she may have suffered from a mild stroke.

Both Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branches 205 and 256 gave De Lima 3 days out of detention for medical examination.

The 3 days will begin Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m., according to Judge Leizl Aquiatan. The senator will undergo tests at the Manila Doctors Hospital.

According to the document, De Lima reportedly complained about "bouts of headache and persistent generalized weakness" on Wednesday.

BREAKING: 2 Muntinlupa courts grant detained Sen Leila de Lima’s request for medical furlough to undergo medical tests after her attending physician “left an impression” that she experienced mild stroke. De Lima reported headaches, persistent generalized weakness. | @mikenavallo pic.twitter.com/wYwtvX2WLR — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 23, 2021

Her doctor "left the impression" that the senator could have experienced a mild stroke.

The court said the senator has to undergo an immediate brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, which is not available at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital (PNP-GH) in Quezon City, where she is detained.

It said it was "urgent and extremely important to rule out a cerebrovascular accident," and so "an immediate brain MRI with contrast, which is not available at the [PNP-GH], was prescribed in order to enable a full and accurate evaluation of her current state of health."

Aquiatan also reminded the senator's camp that media coverage and interviews would not be allowed.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Likewise, the lawyers or representatives and family members of accused De Lima are prohibited from giving interviews or press statements to the media during the entire duration of the medical furlough," the judge said.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura, meanwhile, asked the senator's camp to submit a written report on De Lima's diagnosis before the furlough expires.

"Should the diagnosis require the subsequent confinement of accused De Lima, her counsels are further directed to submit a separate motion therefore supported by the necessary medical abstract/certificate of accused De Lima's physicians, copy furnished the Prosecution," Judge Buenaventura noted.

The opposition senator in February scored legal victory in one of the three drug cases against her, with the same court granting her demurrer to evidence — essentially a motion to dismiss on the ground of insufficiency of evidence — in the case involving self-proclaimed police informant Jad Dera.

A staunch administration critic, she has been detained for 4 years and said cases against her were political persecution.

- Reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News