MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution Monday for the Senate to investigate the land dispute issue faced by the Manobo-Pulangihon tribe in Bukidnon following a shooting incident there.

“Land disputes have been a longstanding issue in our country that often end in violence. Paulit-ulit ang ganitong mga insidente dahil wala tayong maayos na polisiya na tuluyang magwawakas sa karahasan, lalo na laban sa ating katutubo. It’s time we have proper legislation that can address this,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

(These incidents have been repeating due to lack of policies that will end violence against indigenous people.)

Last April 19, four Manobo-Pulangihon tribe members and a volunteer for the indigenous people’s sector were injured after being fired upon during a meeting with a group led by presidential candidate Leody De Guzman for the assertion of their claim over their ancestral land.

Police said they have identified the shooter.

“Ang mga katutubo ay isa sa mga pinakabulnerable sa ating lipunan. Huwag nating hayaang dahas ang katapat ng kanilang mapayapang paggiit ng karapatan sa kanilang lupang ninuno. Let’s not forget that there is always an option to work towards a peaceful resolution,” said Hontiveros, who is seeking reelection in May.

(Indigenous people are one of the most vulnerable sectors in our society. Let us not allow violence to be the response to their peaceful assertion of their right over their ancestral land.)

Hontiveros questioned the presence of security personnel in the area as the Forest Land Grazing Management Agreement has expired in 2018.



“Bakit nandoon pa ang security personnel sa lupang iyon kung nag-expire na ang FLGMA noong 2018? Talagang hindi na makatao ang pagtrato sa ating mga katutubo. Pilipino din sila na dapat kapantay ng lahat ng mamamayan," she said.

(Why are security personnel still on that land when FLGMA has expired in 2018? The treatment of our indigenous people is really inhumane. They are also Filipinos who must be treated equally.)

"Dapat sama-sama nating kinokondena ang ganitong pang-aapi at pang-aabuso. May responsibilidad tayong tiyakin na bawat Pilipino ay namumuhay sa ating bansa nang mapayapa."

(We must collectively condemn such oppression and abuse. We have a responsibility to ensure that every Filipino lives in our country peacefully.)

De Guzman had said that the five victims are now in good condition but they are calling for donations as they feel unsafe in the area.

"Medyo ligtas na sila. ‘Yung isa na lang na kasama, si Nanie (Abella), nagbalik sa ospital dahil pinatanggal ‘yung bala roon sa kanyang balikat. Ang balita ko’y natanggal na rin," de Guzman he said in a press conference last April 21..

(They're quite safe. But Nanie Abella went back to the hospital so the bullet in his body could be removed. II heard that it was already removed.)

