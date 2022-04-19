MANILA — Shots were fired as presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman met with Manobo-Pulangiyon leaders in Barangay Butong, Quezon, Bukidnon, the Partido Lakas ng Masa said Tuesday.

Gunshots rang out as they were holding a protest action in Bukidnon and some were reportedly injured, including an organizer of farmers and leader of the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe.

Senatorial bets Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo were also in the event with de Guzman.

De Guzman’s camp said that they are on their way to the hospital, as of posting.

It was not immediately clear how many were injured during the incident.

The labor leader was supposed to meet the Manobo-Pulangiyon leader to discuss the land-grabbing issues faced by the indigenous group.

More details to follow.

- With reports from Mike Navallo and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News