Police ID shooter in Ka Leody's Bukidnon meeting

MANILA – Police have identified a shooter who opened fire at presidential candidate Leody de Guzman’s meeting with Manobo-Pulangiyon leaders in Bukidnon, an official said Friday.

“We have identified the shooter, and also we tried to reach out with Ka Leody [to ask] for the full support of their members or the Manobo-Pulangiyon clan that they will give their affidavits and sworn statements,” Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 10 Director Benjamin Acorda told ANC.

The policeman, however, refused to give details when asked how many shooters there were.

“I don’t want to limit myself muna kasi the investigation is still ongoing, the numbers may change. It’s safest for me and the investigators if I will not say any specific as of now,” he said.

Five people were injured after gunshots were fired when De Guzman and Senate bets Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo were discussing land-grabbing issues with indigenous peoples leaders on Tuesday.

De Guzman said the perpetrator is a security staff of Quezon Mayor Pablo Lorenzo III, who has since denied having any knowledge about the incident.

Acorda said they also confiscated 2 pistols, 1 revolver, and 5 shotguns when they returned to inspect the area.

“Based on the arms verification of our (crime scene unit), these are licensed and under the name of John Adiz Reyes,” he said. “So, definitely there are some violations and we are now initiating the appropriate proceedings on this based on our rules and regulations on firearms.”

The official also said they hope to file charges against the suspects by Friday.

“Depending on the statements that we will gather, it may be frustrated murder or frustrated homicide, but we will see. But definitely we have identified suspects, only the circumstances how it was made, yung shooting.”

--ANC, 22 April 2022