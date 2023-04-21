People shield themselves from the sun as they walk toward a transport terminal in Manila on April 17, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Metro Manila endured sweltering heat on Thursday, April 20, as it logged 36.2 degrees Celsius — the highest recorded temperature so far in the capital region during the current hot dry season.

State weather bureau PAGASA registered 36.2 degrees Celsius at its Science Garden in Quezon City, and a similar temperature was recorded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

The heat index, the actual heat felt or the "init" factor, reached a scorching 43 degrees Celsius at NAIA, Pasay City, and Dagupan on the same day.

Broad swathes of the country will continue to experience hot weather during the long weekend, PAGASA warned, but occasional thunderstorms could happen in the afternoon or night.

In March, PAGASA declared the onset of the dry season in the Philippines.

— Report from Ariel Rojas, ABS CBN News