PAGASA declares onset of dry season

MANILA — The dry season in the country has started with the end of the Amihan (northeast monsoon), the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the warm and dry season is expected to last until May.

"In the coming months, warmer temperatures are expected, and rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms," PAGASA said.

The agency cited several factors as indications of the end of the Amihan, including the "retreat of the High-Pressure Area over Siberia" increasing air temperature over most parts of the Philippines, as well as the "strengthening of the North Pacific High" leading to a gradual shift in wind patterns from northeasterly to easterly.

PAGASA advised the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption.

