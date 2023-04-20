Philippines communist rebel leaders Benito Tiamzon (L) and wife, Wilma (R) raise clinched fists as they arrive for their bail hearing at a court in Manila on Aug. 11, 2016. Ted Aljibe, AFP Photo/file



MANILA — Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon were killed after they were captured in Samar in August 2022, the organization said Thursday.

The CPP made the statement seven months after the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it had yet to identify the bodies of those killed in a firefight with security forces at that time.

According to the group, the Tiamzons and 8 others were captured last Aug. 21 while traveling toward Catbalogan City. The couple "suffered severe beating in the hands of their captors," it said.

Initial reports from authorities last August said suspected insurgents that reportedly included VIPs were engaged in a firefight at sea with government forces off the coast of Catbalogan when their boat exploded.

The CPP described the reports as a "drama hatched by the AFP and its US military advisers."

"The already lifeless bodies of the Tiamzons and their group were dumped on a motorboat filled with explosives, and tugged from Catbalogan midway towards Taranganan island before it was detonated," the CPP statement read.

The CPP said Benito, 71 was the chairman of the party's executive committee, while 70-year-old Wilma was its secretary general.

"They were travelling with Ka Divino (Joel Arceo), a subregional secretary in Eastern Visayas, along with Ka Yen, Ka Jaja, Ka Matt, Ka Ash, Ka Delfin, Ka Lupe, Ka Butig (Catbalogan 10), who all belonged to the guerrilla force of the central headquarters," the statement read.

In line with this, the CPP Central Committee has ordered its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), to "stand in formation and silently perform a 21-gun salute" in honor of the Tiamzons on Monday, April 24.

The date coincides with the 50th anniversary of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), of which the Tiamzons were consultants.

The military has no statement yet on the latest development.

In September last year, then AFP chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro said the services services of the police crime scene investigators were tapped to gather DNA samples and come up with a comparison.

"We are still waiting for the result of the DNA test conducted by the PNP,” Bacarro said at that time.

Jose Maria "Joma" Sison, who founded the CPP in 1968, had also died died in The Netherlands last December.

"The Communist Party of the Philippines has lost its relevance," AFP spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said in a statement in December when the CPP marked its 54th anniversary.

"The death of its founding chair, “teacher and guiding light” leaves the UGM with no sense of purpose and direction," he added.

