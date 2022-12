This file photo shows Joma Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Joma Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has died at the age of 83, the group said Saturday.

He passed away Friday after 2 weeks of confinement in the hospital, CPP Chief Information Officer Marco Valbuena said.

"The greatest Filipino of the past century bereaved us peacefully last night, he said.

More details to follow.