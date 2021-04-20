BFAR: Red tide found in several coastal areas in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA—The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday identified several coastal areas in the country that have tested positive for red tide.

The public is advised not to harvest or eat shellfish in these areas:

Bohol (Coastal waters off Dauis town and Tagbilaran City)

Davao Oriental (Balite Bay, Mati City)

Leyte (Coastal waters of Calubian)

Negros Oriental (Tambobo Bay in Siaton)

Surigao del Sur (Lianga Bay and coastal waters of Hinatuan)

In a statement, the BFAR said affected areas "are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit."

The bureau warned that all kinds of shellfish and "alamang" gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squid, shrimp and crab are safe for consumption, provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs removed before cooking.

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, meanwhile, is now free of red tide toxins, the BFAR added.

