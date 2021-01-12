BFAR: Several coastal areas positive for red tide

MANILA—The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday identified several coastal areas in the country that have tested positive for red tide.

The public is advised not to harvest or eat shellfish from the following areas:

Biliran Islands

Bohol (Coastal waters off Dauis town and Tagbilaran City)

Davao Oriental (Balite Bay, Mati City)

Eastern Samar (Coastal waters of Guiuan)

Leyte (Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City and coastal waters of Calubian)

Masbate (Milagros)

Negros Oriental (Tambobo Bay in Sianton)

Palawan (Puerto Princesa Bay, Puerto Princesa City, Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay)

Sorsogon (Sorsogon Bay)

Surigao del Sur (Hinatuan)

Western Samar (coastal waters of Zumarraga)

Zamboanga del Sur (Dumanquillas Bay)

In a statement, the BFAR said the affected areas "are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit."

Coastal waters in the following areas are also positive for red tide toxin:

Matarimao Bay in Eastern Samar

Coastal waters of Daram Island and Cambatutay Bay in Western Samar

Carigara Bay in Leyte

BFAR warned that all kinds of shellfish and "alamang" gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for consumption, provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, with internal organs removed before cooking.

