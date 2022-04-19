MANILA — The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) on Tuesday filed a P400 daily wage hike petition for workers in Central Luzon at the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board Region 3.

This is in addition to the existing P420 daily minimum wage for the workers in the region, the TUCP said.

The last wage increase in the region was at P20 per day back in 2019, it noted.

The labor group said the petition covers minimum wage earners in the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac.

This is the latest daily wage hike petition that the group has filed before a wage board, as oil prices continue to increase.

Last month, the group said it would file a petition to increase the minimum wage of workers in Cebu.

Earlier this month, National Capital Region’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board rejected the TUCP's petition for a P470 across-the-board wage hike, saying that an across-the-board wage hike was outside its authority. The workers' group said it would refile the petition.

The labor department has said that wage hike petitions for Metro Manila workers would be decided in May.

