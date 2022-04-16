Slight increase in oil prices seen after Holy Week

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Oil prices are forecast to slightly increase next week, industry experts said Saturday.

Gas prices:

DIESEL - P1.60-P1.80/L

GASOLINE - P0.30-P0.50/L

KEROSENE - P0.30-P0.50/L

Diesel could go up by P1.60 to P1.80 per liter, while gasoline and kerosene rates could add P0.30 to P0.50 per liter next week.

According to experts, the world market posted a high jump in the prices of imported petroleum products last Thursday.

This is the first price hike in 2 weeks, and the 13th price hike of the year, as gas prices soared mainly due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

— Reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News