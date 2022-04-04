Representatives of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines file a petition for an across-the-board salary increase of P470 for the National Capital Region at the NCR wage board in Gen Malvar, St., Manila on March 14, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The multisectoral body tasked with setting the minimum wage in Metro Manila has dismissed a labor group’s petition for a P470 across-the-board wage hike.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines earlier asked for the wage hike, which would be given to everyone regardless of salary level, saying this was needed for workers to cope with the recent hikes in prices of basic goods.

But the National Capital Region’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board said an across-the-board wage hike was outside its authority.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the NCR wage board said its mandate was “limited only to minimum wage fixing and determination in the region.”

“Not, therefore, the Board resolves, that the across-the-board wage petition filed by the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines cannot be given due course,” the wage board said.

The ruling was dated March 22 this year.

TUCP has also asked for a P430 wage hike in Central Visayas, and for the minimum wage in the Davao region to be raised to P814.

Last month, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered regional wage boards to "speed up" the review of minimum wages amid skyrocketing fuel prices.

