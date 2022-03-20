MANILA — Labor group Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said Sunday it would file a petition to increase the minimum wage of workers in Cebu.

The current daily minimum wage in Cebu is at P404, but TUCP will file on Monday a petition seeking for a P200 increase.

Luis Corral, the group's vice president, said the request is not due to rising oil prices but because a wage hike in Cebu is long overdue.

“Three years na ang last wage increase nationwide,” Corral said during the Balitaan sa Maynila virtual forum.

(Our nationwide last wage increase was 3 years ago.)

Last week, the TUCP filed to raise the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila by P470 as prices of petroleum products in the Philippines soared.

The group also plans to file wage hike petitions in the Central Luzon and Calabarzon regions, and in parts of Mindanao.

Corral urged wage boards to hasten deciding on petitions.

House lawmakers have also given regional wage boards 30 days to decide on wage hike petitions.

— Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News