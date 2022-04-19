An aerial view shows residents walking past destroyed houses in the village of Pilar, Abuyog town, Leyte province on April 14, 2022, day after a landslide struck the village due to heavy rains at the height of Tropical Storm Agaton. Bobbie Alota, AFP

MANILA — The death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Agaton rose to 175, government data showed Tuesday, as rescue teams continued to search for dozens reported missing.

Of the fatalities, 156 were from Eastern Visayas, 14 in Western Visayas, 3 in Davao Region and 2 from Central Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Some 110 people are reported missing while 8 others are injured, the state disaster response agency said in its latest situational report.

Majority of those reported missing are from Eastern Visayas with 104, followed by Western Visayas with 5 and Davao Region with 1.

The tropical cyclone, with international name Megi, dumped heavy rains last week, causing flooding and landslides in mountainous villages in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The NDRRMC said over 2 million people from 2,423 villages were affected by the effects of Agaton.

Some 40,000 families are still in evacuation camps while 101,000 others are staying with relatives or friends.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P6.9 million while losses to crops, livestock and poultry was pegged at P257 million, the agency said.

The storm also damaged more than 10,000 houses and destroyed 700 others, amounting to P709,000, it added.

RELATED VIDEO