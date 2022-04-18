Home  >  News

Landslide victims in Leyte laid to rest on Easter Sunday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 11:04 PM

At least 170 people are confirmed dead due to Tropical Depression Agaton in the Philippines.

Some victims in Leyte province were forced to spend Easter Sunday burying their dead. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2022
 
