Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard and volunteers from the local government unit conduct a Search, Rescue and Retrieval operation IN Brgy. Kantagnos, Baybay City, Leyte on April 12, 2022. BFP Region VIII handout photo

MANILA —The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will deploy a disaster identification team in Baybay City and Abuyog, Leyte, two of the areas hardest hit by tropical cyclone Agaton.

NBI will send out the team under its investigative forensic service to help identify bodies recovered from the mud and rubble in the said places, where landslides have killed more than 170 people.

As of this writing, 176 residents are still missing.

The 20-man disaster identification team is composed of medico legal officers, doctors, and forensic experts.

Aside from identification, the team will also be responsible for the processing of the cadavers of the victims.

They will also be collecting, documenting, and analyzing DNA samples to help confirm the identities of the dead bodies recovered.

Ferdinand Lavin, NBI Deputy Director for Investigative Forensic Service, said the team is expected to complete the task in 7 days, depending on the retrieval of the missing bodies in the landslide areas.

—Report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: