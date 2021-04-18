Thousands flee in Catanduanes as Typhoon Bising nears

Rescue workers assist residents as they evacuate to safer grounds in preparation for the possible effects of Typhoon Bising in Virac, Catanduanes on Sunday. Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Virac

MANILA - Thousands of families in Catanduanes fled their homes as Typhoon Bising brought heavy rains early Monday, its governor said.

Some 7,275 families or 28,574 individuals were mandated to evacuate Sunday and told to observe physical distancing, said Governor Joseph Cua. The province has 14 active COVID-19 cases, he added.

"Hindi pa naman tayo nakaka-recover noong nakaraang bagyo. 'Yung mga bahay nila hindi pa naaayos nang ganun katibay kaya mas marami tayong evacuees ngayon kumpara noong nakaraang taon," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have yet to recover from the last storm. Residents' homes are not yet that durable so we have more evacuees than last year.)

Catanduanes was placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which may cause wooden, old electric posts to be tilted or downed and might bring light to moderate damage to exposed communities, according to PAGASA.

The country's second storm this year is not forecast to hit land but will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, the state weather bureau said.

It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas added.