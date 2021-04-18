Bising turns north-northwest, as typhoon maintains strength

Typhoon Bising maintained its strength as it moved north-northwest, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a morning bulletin Monday.

At 4 a.m., the center of the typhoon's eye was found 250 km east-northeast of Virac town, Catanduanes, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

In PAGASA's last update Sunday, posted at 11 p.m., the typhoon (international name Surigae) weakened further as it moved over the Philippine Sea.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 was raised in the following areas:

LUZON

Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy), the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito), and the eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)

VISAYAS

Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 was up in the following areas:

LUZON

The eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue), the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag), the southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, and Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

VISAYAS

Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands

(More details to follow.)